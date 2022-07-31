WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1256 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1256 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Victorville, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And

Barstow, northern Lucerne Valley, Adelanto, Hwy 247 Between

Lucerne Valley And Barstow, El Mirage, Oro Grande and

Helendale.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

