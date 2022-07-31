WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 1213 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino County through 115 PM PDT... At 1212 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over southwestern Lucerne Valley, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Hesperia, Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3436 11701 3432 11711 3443 11728 3451 11706 TIME...MOT...LOC 1912Z 240DEG 49KT 3437 11695 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather