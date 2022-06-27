WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 311 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Not quite as hot for Tuesday and Wednesday with a cooling trend. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 103. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 93. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 98. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather