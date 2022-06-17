WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 17, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 109 PM PDT Fri Jun 17 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the windiest locations. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Visibility reduced in blowing dust and sand. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds in the northern Coachella Valley below the San Gorgonio Pass and in far southeastern San Diego near the border with Imperial County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather