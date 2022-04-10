WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

1259 PM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PDT

MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory from late this afternoon through

the middle of Monday afternoon, west winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph are expected with isolated gusts to 60 mph

mainly through San Gorgonio Pass. For the High Wind Warning from

late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning, west winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph are expected with isolated

gusts to 80 mph.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM Monday to 5 AM PDT

Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 4

PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be on the desert

mountain slopes and through San Gorgonio Pass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you must drive.

