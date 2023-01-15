WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

205 PM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact holiday weekend travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3500-4000 feet, locally down to

2500 feet Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible at times into Monday

night. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 to 2 feet are

possible. Local gusts 40 to 50 mph possible over higher terrain

at times.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner

Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson

Pass.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches. Widespread blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3500-4000 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather