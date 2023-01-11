WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING EXPIRES AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snowfall accumulation of 4 to 8 inches above

6000 feet with local accumulations up to a foot over the higher

peaks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada Counties including Interstate 80 over

Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over

Carson Pass.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will rise from around 4500

feet this morning to above 6000 feet by later this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

