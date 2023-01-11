WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

923 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Sacramento Valley, Motherlode,

Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County,

Northeast Foothills, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County,

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada and Western Plumas County/Lassen

Park.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Excessive rainfall will bring a flood risk through Thursday.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Contra

Costa County through 1000 PM PST...

At 923 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Albany, or near Berkeley, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Oakland, Berkeley, Richmond, Lafayette, El Cerrito, Albany, Orinda,

Moraga, Emeryville, Kensington, El Sobrante and East Richmond

Heights.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3792 12216 3789 12219 3788 12218 3790 12215

3786 12212 3785 12217 3791 12225 3784 12222

3782 12232 3782 12233 3783 12232 3784 12230

3787 12232 3790 12231 3790 12236 3791 12237

3800 12221

TIME...MOT...LOC 0523Z 241DEG 20KT 3787 12234

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

