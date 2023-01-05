WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley,

Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa

County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento

Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern

Shasta County and Southern Sacramento Valley.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Runoff from recent rain may result in flooding of

rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone

locations. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high,

particularly along the Cosumnes and Mokelumne Rivers, and are

expected to rise more with the recent rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

