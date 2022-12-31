WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

121 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

California...

Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting Sacramento, El Dorado

and Amador Counties.

Cosumnes River Near McConnell affecting Sacramento and San

Joaquin Counties.

.Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is producing significant

rises on local rivers. Flood stage has been exceeded on the Cosumnes

River at Michigan Bar and is expected to be exceeded at McConnell

this evening.

For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor

to moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood

stage.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the

following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php

The next statement will be issued at late tonight at 130 AM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.2 feet, Water floods houses in Wilton. The south

bank levee near Wilton is overtopped.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 12:30 PM PST Saturday the stage was 16.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 12:30 PM PST Saturday was 16.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8

feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage

tomorrow morning.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

18.5 feet on 01/02/1997.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cosumnes River near McConnell.

* WHEN...From this evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Monitor Stage - Water exits the river

upstream and downstream of Highway 99. Dillard Road is flooded

from Highway 99 to Riley Road. Twin Cities Road is flooded from

Hardesty Lane to Christensen Road.

- At 12:15 PM PST Saturday the stage was missing.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this evening and continue rising to a crest of 47.2 feet late

tonight.

- Flood stage is 46.0 feet.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHERE...Mormon Slough at Bellota.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage

- At 12:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 18.4 feet.

late this afternoon to a crest of 22.3 feet late this

afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening.

- Flood stage is 22.0 feet.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER

* WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson's Ferry Near Thornton.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.3 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low

lying areas along the river are flooded.

- At 12:15 PM PST Saturday the stage was 8.3 feet.

early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 17.1 feet

early tomorrow afternoon. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather