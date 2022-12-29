WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 106 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ABOVE 5000 FT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ABOVE 7000 FT IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, 6 to 12 inches of snow expected above 7000 ft, locally up to 40 inches above 9000 ft. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada County. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather