WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 22, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 752 PM PST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...Dense fog in the valley and Motherlode tonight... .Patchy of dense fog has formed this evening with areas in the Motherlode mainly below 1500 feet, along highway 65 north of Lincoln, Winters, Davis and Woodland areas. Dense fog is expected to expand into a larger area of the valley and Delta later this evening and for the overnight hours. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Motherlode Counties mainly below 1500 feet. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be alert for sudden changes in visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather