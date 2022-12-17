WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 116 PM PST Sat Dec 17 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather