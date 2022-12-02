WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1111 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight PST tonight. For the Winter Storm Watch, from early Saturday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel impacts may linger overnight into early Friday morning before the next winter storm arrives early Saturday morning. For the next winter storm, snow levels will initially be between 6,500 to 5,000 feet Saturday, dropping to 4,500 to 4,000 feet by late Sunday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 13 inches possible. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible for elevations above 3,000 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be between 3,000 to 4,000 feet. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather