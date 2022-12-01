WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

103 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of the Sacramento and Northern San Joaquin

Valleys, as well as portions of the Carquinez Strait and Delta.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

