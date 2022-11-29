WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

135 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

30 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin

/ Eastern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County

to Western Colusa County...including Interstate 5 north of

Redding.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Poor

visibility is possible from blowing snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...More snow is possible over the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

feet possible. Winds could gust as high 55 to 65 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada...including Interstate 80 over Donner

Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A dusting to up to 3 inches of snow is also

possible down into the foothills above 2500 feet. More snow is

possible over the weekend.

