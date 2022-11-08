WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

215 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Sacramento, northeastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus,

southwestern El Dorado, southwestern Placer, northwestern Calaveras,

southern Nevada and Amador Counties through 245 PM PST...

At 213 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong

thunderstorms from near Lincoln south to Milton, moving northeast

around 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail along with

heavy rain. Brief funnel clouds are also possible with this

line of thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Roseville, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rocklin, Auburn, Placerville,

Jackson, San Andreas, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Fair Oaks,

Paloma, Carmichael, Rancho Cordova, Lincoln, Lake Of The Pines, Ione,

Loomis, Rancho Murieta and Rescue.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3790 12099 3821 12100 3877 12139 3908 12107

3819 12044

TIME...MOT...LOC 2213Z 215DEG 22KT 3841 12097

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity County.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

* WHAT...Snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

up to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior

and Southern Trinity Counties.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

