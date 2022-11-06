WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 7, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

135 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Northern and Central Sacramento Valley, and Northeast

Foothills/Sacramento Valley.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Difficult driving conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

