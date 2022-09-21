WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 21, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Sacramento CA 337 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Shasta County through 400 PM PDT... At 335 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Millville, or over Palo Cedro, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. Heavy rain is also possible with this thunderstorm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Redding, Palo Cedro, Anderson and Millville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4043 12211 4047 12234 4074 12230 4067 12193 TIME...MOT...LOC 2235Z 198DEG 9KT 4055 12220 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather