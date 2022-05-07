WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 219 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022 ...Late Season Winter System will Bring Snow Sunday Afternoon and Evening... .Late season system will bring snow to the northern Sierra on Sunday with winter travel impacts. Travelers should be prepared for slippery conditions in the mountains with chain controls and travel delays. Poor visibility is possible at times in heavier snow showers. Snow levels will be around 3500 to 5000 feet. Most of the snow on road surfaces is expected at and above 5000 feet. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, locally higher over peaks, are expected. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather