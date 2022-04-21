WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Sacramento CA 135 PM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern El Dorado and central Placer Counties through 200 PM PDT... At 134 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Placerville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Placerville, Big Bend Summit, Coloma, Rescue, Camino, Smithflat, Garden Valley, Lotus, Chiquita Lake, Georgetown, Shingle Springs, Foresthill and Diamond Springs. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3863 12088 3873 12100 3908 12075 3884 12046 TIME...MOT...LOC 2034Z 210DEG 27KT 3878 12079 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather