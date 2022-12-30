WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Reno NV

509 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.A long duration atmospheric river event is bringing heavy rain to

the Sierra and western Nevada through early Sunday morning. Impacts

have begun in the Sierra and are expected to spread into western

Nevada and Mono County by late Friday night or early Saturday

morning.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of California and western Nevada east of the

Sierra crest, including the following counties... in California,

Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas and

Sierra. In western Nevada, Carson City, Douglas, Storey and Washoe.

* WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Expect rapid rises in small streams and creeks and poor

drainage areas. Water could cover roadways and will be especially

dangerous overnight. Rivers are expected to rise with minor to

moderate flooding anticipated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 437 PM PST, Public safety partners have reported flooding

on roadways, rapid rises on of creeks and streams, and

rockfall onto roadways in the advisory area. Minor flooding

is already occurring and expected to worsen.

- For specific river flood forecasts see river flood warning

and advisory products at weather.gov/reno. Updated river

forecast information can be found at cnfrc.noaa.gov. The Pit

River could be impacted by local tributaries near Big Valley

before main steam flood flows arrive.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

