AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Reno NV 1130 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...River and urban flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of California and Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Flows are increasing on rivers, creeks, and streams. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of mainstem rivers, creeks, streams, urban areas, low water crossings, and locations with poor drainage. * Mainstem river flooding is most likely to occur on the East Fork of the Carson River, and the Susan and Pit Rivers in Lassen County. Creeks and streams draining large portions of their watershed under approximately 7,000 feet will also be prone to flooding. Out-of-bank flows could result in road closures, causing travel impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - High snow levels along with prolonged heavy rainfall on recently saturated ground and snow pack. Storm total liquid accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along the Sierra crest, 3 to 5 inches in the Tahoe Basin, and 1.5 to 3.5 inches elsewhere in the Flood Watch, including the Reno\/Carson\/Minden area. - Visit CNRFC.noaa.gov and http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.