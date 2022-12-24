WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

130 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Washoe

County, Mono County, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern

Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties and Surprise Valley California.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Moderate to severe

turbulence and low level winds shear will be possible along and

east of the Sierra crest with impacts to aviation travel

likely. Travel could be also be difficult for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain and mountain snow will also

impact the region on Tuesday. Snow levels will initially be

above Sierra pass level, dropping during the day on Tuesday with

snow impacts to Sierra travel expected by Tuesday

afternoon/evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio

furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds

increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do

is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and

water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in

the event of a power outage.

