SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

137 PM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

...Weaker Winter System Tonight into Friday Morning...

...Significant Sierra Winter Storm this Weekend...

TONIGHT: Fast Moving, Weaker Storm, Sierra Pass Impacts

A fast-moving storm will bring a quick few inches of snow and gusty

winds to the Sierra tonight into Friday morning. Highest snow

totals are expected along the Sierra crest north of Hwy 50 with

2-6 inches possible. Precipitation will largely be shadowed east

of the Sierra crest, but travel along the west slopes of the

Sierra may be difficult with long delays possible. Be sure to

check with CalTrans for the latest road conditions and closures:

www.quickmap.dot.gov

THIS WEEKEND: Significant Sierra Storm. Major Pass Travel Impacts

A significant winter storm is poised to impact the Sierra this

weekend with the potential for several feet of snow from Friday

night into late Sunday. Travel across the Sierra is not

recommended this weekend and may be impossible at times. If you

choose to do so, make sure to have proper supplies and plan for

long delays. Winds will remain strong and gusty in the High Sierra

with periods of stronger winds surfacing in valley locations.

Areas of whiteout conditions will be possible across the Sierra on

Saturday due to strong winds and heavy snowfall.

Lower western Nevada valleys could see spillover rainfall

Saturday as snow levels rise to 5000-6000 feet. Periods of

moderate to heavy rainfall during this timeframe could create some

nuisance flooding for urban and poor drainage areas. Snow levels

will then rapidly drop to all western Nevada valley floors by

Sunday morning which will provide the best chances for a few

inches snow accumulation and travel impacts across lower valleys.

