WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 136 PM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers may bring rapidly changing conditions with a quick 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Lake Tahoe waters will be choppy today with wave heights generally 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Mono County. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather