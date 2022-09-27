WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

956 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FAR NORTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND

NORTHERN WASHOE COUNTY IN NEVADA...

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from

1 PM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 270 Surprise Valley

California, Fire Weather Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County and

Fire Weather Zone 458 Northern Washoe County.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* Humidity...Minimum 10-18%.

* Duration...3 to 6 hours.

* Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can

cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first

responders can contain them.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry

vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires.

Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for

updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather