WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 18, 2022

LAKE WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

1228 PM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph. Waves

2 to 3 feet.

* WHERE...Lake Tahoe.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone

to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until

conditions improve.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a

sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing

boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.

