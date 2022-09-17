WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

201 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

...Lingering Smoke Concerns through Sunday Morning, but a Change

to Cooler and Wetter Conditions Is Coming...

* Deeper southerly flow will push smoke from the Mosquito Fire

smoke northward later today. Conditions may deteriorate in the

Sierra Valley and from Truckee eastward to Highway 395 between

Stead and Doyle from late afternoon into this evening, with some

eastward spread across Pyramid Lake and into west central Nevada

overnight into Sunday morning. Elsewhere, improved air quality

conditions are expected through the rest of today, with fewer

smoke concerns from midday Sunday through Monday.

* An early season storm moves near the west coast this weekend,

bringing much cooler temperatures, and chances for rain and high

elevation snow Sunday through Wednesday. The west side of the

Sierra is favored for the highest liquid totals, with limited

precipitation chances into western Nevada until late Monday or

Tuesday. There are decent chances for wetting rainfall through

much of the Sierra near Tahoe and Alpine County, northeast

California, and far northwest Nevada over this four-day period.

* Higher passes such as Mt. Rose, Tioga, Sonora, and Ebbetts could

see light slushy snow accumulations, but overall travel impacts

will be minimal due to the recent warmth.

* It will be rather chilly Sunday through Wednesday with daytime

temperatures 15-20 degrees below average. Overnight lows could

drop into the 20s in colder Sierra valleys, so be prepared for

these chilly conditions if planning backcountry recreation

activities. Most western Nevada valleys should remain above

freezing, but some of the typical cooler spots could see

temperatures drop into the 30s by Monday or Tuesday morning,

which could affect cold-sensitive vegetation.

