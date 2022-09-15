WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

1253 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...Wildfire Smoke and Air Quality Impacts...

* Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy

to hazardous air quality across the region. The latest air

quality observations indicate the worst conditions to be

concentrated near Truckee and extending into Reno, Sparks, and

the North Valleys.

* There is no significant change in the wind pattern so we will

see a similar progression of smoke for the region through

Friday. The next smoke push is projected to sweep into the

region this afternoon and evening. The latest smoke simulations

will spread smoke across much of western Nevada, the Tahoe

Basin, and portions of the eastern Sierra by late tonight into

early Friday. Plan on degraded air quality and reductions in

visibility.

* For the latest air quality info, please continue to visit:

fire.airnow.gov. You can also refer to your local Air Quality

Management Division or the latest Smoke Outlook Statements from

the US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program

which are also available via: fire.airnow.gov.

