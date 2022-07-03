WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022 _____ LAKE WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 134 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather