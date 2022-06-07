WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

142 PM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...Heating Up This Week, Then Increasing Winds This Weekend...

* Summer's first multi-day period of heat is projected Thursday

through Saturday. Highs well into the 90s in Western Nevada and

into the 80s for Sierra communities are expected, with potential

for some records on Friday. There is a chance of cities such as

Reno (15%) and Fallon (50%) of hitting 100 degrees on Friday.

Heat health impacts are possible, especially for vulnerable

populations and those outdoors for extended periods. Now is a

good time to ensure cooling systems are in good working order.

For more information, please see the Heat Advisory.

* Winds are expected to increase for the upcoming weekend, with

Sunday looking to be the windiest day. While not a major wind

event, widespread gusts on the order of 30-40 mph are possible

Saturday afternoon with gusts 40-50 mph Sunday. This would

cause rough water on lakes, tricky travel for high profile

vehicles, and increased turbulence for aviation. With dry air

expected, these winds could also cause increased concern for

rapid fire spread in vegetation that dries out due to the

upcoming heat.

* The hot temperatures will also result in minor rises on creeks

and streams in the Sierra from snowmelt. Slightly higher flows

of cold water could impact recreation and camping near streams,

however levels will be well short of any flood stages.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures 93 to 102 possible.

Overnight lows 60s in the valleys with 70s in the hills.

* WHERE...Interior portions of the North, East and South Bay as

well as the Santa Cruz mountains and interior Central Coast.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Heat Watch is being issued now to give

heat sensitive individuals time to plan accordingly. The

combination of warm nights and hot days will be most prevalent

on Friday. This heat event is forecast to be fairly short in

duration with Friday being the hottest day for the interior

portions of the Bay Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

