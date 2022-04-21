WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022

AVALANCHE WARNING

The following message is transmitted at the request of the U.S.

Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center.

The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has continued a

BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas:

Greater Lake Tahoe Area

* WHAT...HIGH avalanche danger is expected in the mountains.

* WHERE...Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49)

on the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4) on the south, including

the greater Lake Tahoe area.

* WHEN...In effect from Thu 07:00 am to Fri 07:00 am.

* IMPACTS...A winter storm bringing feet of snow and strong winds

will result in very dangerous avalanche conditions in the

mountains. Avalanche activity could be widespread and some

avalanches could be large and destructive.

* PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Travel in, near, or

below avalanche terrain is not recommended and should be

avoided. Any steep slopes could be dangerous including those

below treeline.

Consult https://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/ or

www.avalanche.org for more detailed information.

Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the

coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

