WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

1137 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Gusts for wind prone areas up to 65 mph are possible

with ridge gusts around 100 mph.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties,

Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden

Area, Northern Washoe County and Mono County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Blowing dust and strong crosswinds may make travel difficult

on north-south oriented roads. Tree limbs could be blown down

and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio

furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds

increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do

is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and

water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in

the event of a power outage.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY

FOR LAKE TAHOE...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Lake Tahoe.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone

to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until

conditions improve.

Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a

sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing

boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.

_____

