WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

127 AM MST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern

Imperial County, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening.

unsecured objects may become airborne.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

