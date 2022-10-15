WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

156 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 200 PM PDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail

is still possible with this thunderstorm.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 355 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Diego.

* WHEN...Until 355 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 159 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.75

inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Alpine, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Julian, Mount Laguna, Hwy

78 Between Banner And S2, I-8 Between Pine Valley And

Boulevard, Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Lake

Cuyamaca, Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna and

Hwy 79 Between Julian And Lake Cuyamaca.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Imperial County through 245 PM PDT...

At 159 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Bombay Beach, or 13 miles east of Salton City, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, Desert Shores, Bombay Beach, Winona,

Imperial Hot Mineral Springs and Coolidge Springs.

This includes the following highways...

CA Route 111 between mile markers 46 and 64.

CA Route 86 between mile markers 48 and 67.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3342 11608 3342 11562 3328 11558 3314 11600

3332 11609

TIME...MOT...LOC 2059Z 078DEG 18KT 3336 11574

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

