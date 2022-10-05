WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

344 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM PDT

FOR CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY...

At 344 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 24 miles northeast

of Brawley, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Glamis.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 38 and 42.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

