WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 1, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Riverside County in southern California... * Until 900 PM PDT. * At 623 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding on California Highway 177 north of Desert Center. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, normally dry washes, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Riverside County, along California Highway 177 northeast of Desert Center. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.