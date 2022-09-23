WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 23, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona... West central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona... East central Imperial County in southeastern California... * Until 345 PM MST\/345 PM PDT\/. * At 305 PM MST\/305 PM PDT\/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Martinez Lake, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Martinez Lake and Yuma Proving Ground. This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 46 and 65. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather