WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 300 PM PDT.

* At 242 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Desert

Center, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

Riverside County.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 107 and 109.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 13.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

