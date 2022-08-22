WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...

Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 215 AM MST/215 AM PDT/.

* At 127 AM MST/127 AM PDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along

a line extending from near Kinter to near Winterhaven to near

Algodones Dunes, moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Blaisdell,

Gordon's Well, Algodones Dunes, Kinter, Andrade, Winterhaven and

Araby.

This includes the following highways...

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 17.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 69 and 96.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 56.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Imperial and

Riverside Counties through 215 AM PDT...

At 131 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 15 miles northwest of Gordon's Well to 7 miles

north of Bombay Beach. Movement was south at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Westmorland, Bombay Beach, Calipatria,

Slab City, Alamorio, Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Wiest, Bonds

Corner, Niland and Glamis.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 43 and 67.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 8 and 59.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 10 and 61.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3349 11571 3335 11488 3296 11485 3270 11506

3268 11534 3313 11596

TIME...MOT...LOC 0831Z 019DEG 37KT 3291 11508 3346 11569

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

