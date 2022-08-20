WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

357 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PDT

FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES...

At 357 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of

Twentynine Palms, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Lost Horse-Keys Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY...

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

