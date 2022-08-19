WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 1235 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN IMPERIAL COUNTY... At 1235 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Though the rainfall has ended, ongoing runoff is expected to continue the flash flooding. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of highways, rural roads, and normally dry washes. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Olgilby Road and otherwise mainly rural areas of Southeastern Imperial County This includes the following streams and drainages... Marcus Wash, Picacho Wash, Senator Wash, Carrizo Wash, McAllister Wash, Ferguson Wash, Gavilan Wash, Mission Wash and Araz Wash. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather