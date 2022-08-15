WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 443 PM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 530 PM PDT... At 443 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Desert Center. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong winds may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include... Desert Center. This includes the following highways... CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 88 and 108. CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 3. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3357 11528 3349 11556 3376 11579 3385 11540 TIME...MOT...LOC 2343Z 147DEG 1KT 3363 11550 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather