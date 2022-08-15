WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

318 PM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PDT

FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES...

At 318 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles south of

Twentynine Palms, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Lost Horse-Keys Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather