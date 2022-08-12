WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022

DUST STORM ADVISORY

Dust Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

430 PM MST Fri Aug 12 2022

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...

Southwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...

Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 630 PM MST/630 PM PDT/.

* At 430 PM MST/430 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from near Gadsden to Somerton to 7 miles south of Araby

to 16 miles south of Fortuna Foothills to 24 miles south of

Ligurta, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 23.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 44.

Locations impacted include...

Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Blaisdell,

Algodones Dunes, Kinter, Andrade, Ligurta, Winterhaven and Araby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!

