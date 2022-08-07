WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022 _____ DUST STORM ADVISORY Dust Advisory National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 428 AM MST Sun Aug 7 2022 ...A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM MST\/515 AM PDT\/ FOR NORTHWESTERN LA PAZ...SAN BERNARDINO...NORTHWESTERN IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES... At 428 AM MST\/428 AM PDT\/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Big River to 7 miles southwest of Cottonwood Visitor Center to near Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. This includes the following highways... CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 120. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 19. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 130 and 153, and near mile marker 156. Locations impacted include... Parker, Chiriaco Summit, Desert Center, North Shore, Salton Sea Beach, Desert Shores, Midland, Buckskin Mountain Park, Cottonwood Visitor Center, Eagle Mtn, Coolidge Springs and Poston. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather