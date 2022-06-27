WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 437 PM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties through 515 PM PDT... At 436 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Joshua Tree, or 14 miles southwest of Twentynine Palms, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Key View. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3408 11645 3408 11627 3411 11626 3412 11619 3399 11605 3391 11619 3392 11629 3395 11641 3403 11648 TIME...MOT...LOC 2336Z 063DEG 8KT 3399 11625 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather