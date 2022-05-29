WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 29, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

159 AM MST Sun May 29 2022

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Wind and Blowing Dust Advisories will be allowed to

expire due to lighter wind speeds and improving visibilities.

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one

quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind

Advisory, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,

particularly along I-8 near Mountain Springs County Park.

* WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this

morning. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 6 to 9 feet with local sets to 10 feet.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...From noon PDT today through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the

hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and

surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as

they can be deadly locations in such conditions.

elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet with local sets to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will be highest on west-facing

beaches.

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles

County Beaches.

* WHEN...From noon PDT today through Tuesday evening.

