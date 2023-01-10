WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

352 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 3500 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow above 3500

expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches except for up

to 9 inches at Snowmans Summit and higher amounts in the

mountains. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. For the Winter Storm

Watch, heavy snow above 4000 feet possible. Additional snow

accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible, up to 16 inches above

5000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...For the Winter Weather Advisory, western and southern

Siskiyou County, including parts of Highway 89 at Snowman

Summit, Interstate 5 at Black Butte Summit, Highway 3 south

out of Callahan including Sawyers Bar Road, Tennant and the

Mt. Shasta Ski Park. For the Winter Storm Watch, western and

southern Siskiyou County, including parts of Highway 89 at

Snowman Summit, Tennant and the Mt. Shasta Ski Park.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 4 PM PST

Tuesday. This is followed by the Winter Storm Watch, from

Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence snowfall rates

at Snowman Summit will reach 0.5" per hour. There may be a

brief break in snowfall rates very early Wednesday before

picking up again Wednesday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

* WHAT...Wet snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of up to 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher

amounts in higher terrain possible. Winds gusting as high as

55 mph.

* WHERE...The southern portion of the Shasta Valley in Siskiyou

County, including Interstate 5 south of Weed.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

at Snowman Summit will reach 0.5" per hour.

